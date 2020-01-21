New beta test for Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary to launch in February

Excited to play the remaster of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary soon? Well, you'll be happy to know that the PC test flight begins in February.

343 Industries has announced in a blog post that the test flight (otherwise known as beta testing) will include a mixture of content from the game. That includes some of the Campaign (including solo and co-op), Multiplayer, and also the game's Customisation and Progression systems so you'll gain some insight of everything possible.

While you enjoy trying parts of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary out, 343 Industries is using those tests to examine how dedicated servers deal with everything, how cross-play between the Windows and Steam versions react, and it's also testing out a new user interface's reliability.

Because 343 Industries likes to pack lots in, there are also improvements to Halo: Reach included in the beta test. The developer hasn't gone into detail regarding such changes but the improvements and updates include a new crouch behaviour in the game. It'll allow players to crouch while moving which could be particularly useful during multiplayer sessions where fast reactions are everything.

To get involved with beta testing, you'll need to sign up for the Halo Insider Program. It's a quick process that just requires logging in with your Windows or Xbox ID, followed by uploading your dxdiag details.

This beta is initially open to the higher echelons of the program, referred to as Rings 1 and 2, which mostly compromises of those with close connections to 343 Industries. They get access in late January with Ring 3 - the Halo Insider group - launching in February.

There's still no release date yet for Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, but it'll be part of the Halo: Master Chief Collection bundle, and priced at £30 for it, Halo: Reach, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4.

For now, Halo: Reach can be purchased for £6.99 on its own.