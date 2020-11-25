Microsoft Flight Simulator gets free US content update

November 25, 2020 | 11:00
Microsoft's Flight Simulator team have delivered an update that provides a pleasing pack of new content alongside performance and stability fixes, and UI enhancements. As per out headline, the game has been bolstered by four new handcrafted airports, as well as roughly 50 new high-fidelity points of interest. All the new content is US-based, and that is indicated by the full name of the package: 1.11.6.0 World Update II: U.S.
The four new handcrafted airports in the US which will now feature in MFS are; KATL – Atlanta International, KFHR – Friday Harbor, KDFW – Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) ,and KSWF – New York Stewart International Airport. These enhanced representations are provided alongside a number of minor enhancements to four dozen international airports featured in the sim.
Moving along, the list of points of interest that have been added is quite extensive and will surely be welcome among sim pilots. Iconic landmarks like the White House, Mount Rushmore, and Yosemite El Capitan. The full list is tabulated below:
|
Chimney Rock
Crazy Horse Memorial
Pilgrim Monument, Provincetown MA
Fort Jefferson
Washington Monument, Washington DC
Capitol, Washington DC
White House, Washington DC
Wright Brothers National Memorial
Mount Rushmore
Biltmore Estate
Devils Tower
New River Gorge Bridge
United States National Arboretum
Bixby Creek Bridge
Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Mackinac Bridge
Navajo Bridge
|
Astoria-Megler Bridge
U.S. Grant Bridge
Lowry Avenue Bridge
Lewis and Clark Bridge
The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge
Fort Knox
Monument Rocks National Natural
Coronado Heights Castle
Ellis County Courthouse
Monument Valley
Yosemite El Capitan
Cliff Palace, Mesa Verde, Colorado
Shiprock, New Mexico
Haystack Rock at Canon, Oregon
Half Dome, Yosemite
Dworshak Dam
Hoover Dam
Oroville Dam
|
Alcatraz (water tower and lighthouse only)
Fort McHenry, Baltimore
Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls
Glen Canyon Dam
Las Vegas Strip (Night)
Confederation Bridge
Johnson Space Center Houston (visitor’s center)
Kennedy Space Center Florida (visitors center)
Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (memorial site)
Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii
National Radio Astronomy Observatory
Gulf of Mexico, Oil Rigs
Airport Graveyard, Tucson
I mentioned performance and stability wrinkles had been ironed out in the intro. Specifically Microsoft has fixed up issues that were the cause of several crashes, optimised photogrammetry loading, and improved performance by properly removing offline aircraft at long distance. For the full list of tweaks and fixes, if you are a MSFS player, it is worth checking out the referenced blog post.
