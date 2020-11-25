Microsoft Flight Simulator gets free US content update

Microsoft's Flight Simulator team have delivered an update that provides a pleasing pack of new content alongside performance and stability fixes, and UI enhancements. As per out headline, the game has been bolstered by four new handcrafted airports, as well as roughly 50 new high-fidelity points of interest. All the new content is US-based, and that is indicated by the full name of the package: 1.11.6.0 World Update II: U.S.

The four new handcrafted airports in the US which will now feature in MFS are; KATL – Atlanta International, KFHR – Friday Harbor, KDFW – Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) ,and KSWF – New York Stewart International Airport. These enhanced representations are provided alongside a number of minor enhancements to four dozen international airports featured in the sim.

Moving along, the list of points of interest that have been added is quite extensive and will surely be welcome among sim pilots. Iconic landmarks like the White House, Mount Rushmore, and Yosemite El Capitan. The full list is tabulated below:

   
Chimney Rock
   
Crazy Horse Memorial
   
Pilgrim Monument,   Provincetown MA
   
Fort Jefferson
   
Washington Monument,   Washington DC
   
Capitol, Washington   DC
   
White House,   Washington DC
   
Wright Brothers   National Memorial
   
Mount Rushmore
   
Biltmore Estate
   
Devils Tower
   
New River Gorge   Bridge
   
United States   National Arboretum
   
Bixby Creek Bridge
   
Chesapeake Bay   Bridge
   
Sunshine Skyway   Bridge
   
Mackinac Bridge
   
Navajo Bridge
   
   		    
Astoria-Megler   Bridge
   
U.S. Grant Bridge
   
Lowry Avenue Bridge
   
Lewis and Clark   Bridge
   
The Sault Ste. Marie   International Bridge
   
Fort Knox
   
Monument Rocks   National Natural
   
Coronado Heights   Castle
   
Ellis County   Courthouse
   
Monument Valley
   
Yosemite El Capitan
   
Cliff Palace, Mesa   Verde, Colorado
   
Shiprock, New Mexico
   
Haystack Rock at   Canon, Oregon
   
Half Dome, Yosemite
   
Dworshak Dam
   
Hoover Dam
   
Oroville Dam
   
   		    
Alcatraz (water   tower and lighthouse only)
   
Fort McHenry,   Baltimore
   
Rainbow Bridge,   Niagara Falls
   
Glen Canyon Dam
   
Las Vegas Strip   (Night)
   
Confederation Bridge
   
Johnson Space Center   Houston (visitor’s center)
   
Kennedy Space Center   Florida (visitors center)
   
Pearl Harbor, Hawaii   (memorial site)
   
Mauna Kea   Observatory, Hawaii
   
National Radio   Astronomy Observatory
   
Gulf of Mexico, Oil   Rigs
   
Airport Graveyard,   Tucson   

I mentioned performance and stability wrinkles had been ironed out in the intro. Specifically Microsoft has fixed up issues that were the cause of several crashes, optimised photogrammetry loading, and improved performance by properly removing offline aircraft at long distance. For the full list of tweaks and fixes, if you are a MSFS player, it is worth checking out the referenced blog post.



