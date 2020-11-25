Microsoft Flight Simulator gets free US content update

Microsoft's Flight Simulator team have delivered an update that provides a pleasing pack of new content alongside performance and stability fixes, and UI enhancements. As per out headline, the game has been bolstered by four new handcrafted airports, as well as roughly 50 new high-fidelity points of interest. All the new content is US-based, and that is indicated by the full name of the package: 1.11.6.0 World Update II: U.S.

The four new handcrafted airports in the US which will now feature in MFS are; KATL – Atlanta International, KFHR – Friday Harbor, KDFW – Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) ,and KSWF – New York Stewart International Airport. These enhanced representations are provided alongside a number of minor enhancements to four dozen international airports featured in the sim.

Moving along, the list of points of interest that have been added is quite extensive and will surely be welcome among sim pilots. Iconic landmarks like the White House, Mount Rushmore, and Yosemite El Capitan. The full list is tabulated below:



Chimney Rock



Crazy Horse Memorial



Pilgrim Monument, Provincetown MA



Fort Jefferson



Washington Monument, Washington DC



Capitol, Washington DC



White House, Washington DC



Wright Brothers National Memorial



Mount Rushmore



Biltmore Estate



Devils Tower



New River Gorge Bridge



United States National Arboretum



Bixby Creek Bridge



Chesapeake Bay Bridge



Sunshine Skyway Bridge



Mackinac Bridge



Navajo Bridge





Astoria-Megler Bridge



U.S. Grant Bridge



Lowry Avenue Bridge



Lewis and Clark Bridge



The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge



Fort Knox



Monument Rocks National Natural



Coronado Heights Castle



Ellis County Courthouse



Monument Valley



Yosemite El Capitan



Cliff Palace, Mesa Verde, Colorado



Shiprock, New Mexico



Haystack Rock at Canon, Oregon



Half Dome, Yosemite



Dworshak Dam



Hoover Dam



Oroville Dam





Alcatraz (water tower and lighthouse only)



Fort McHenry, Baltimore



Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls



Glen Canyon Dam



Las Vegas Strip (Night)



Confederation Bridge



Johnson Space Center Houston (visitor’s center)



Kennedy Space Center Florida (visitors center)



Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (memorial site)



Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii



National Radio Astronomy Observatory



Gulf of Mexico, Oil Rigs



Airport Graveyard, Tucson

I mentioned performance and stability wrinkles had been ironed out in the intro. Specifically Microsoft has fixed up issues that were the cause of several crashes, optimised photogrammetry loading, and improved performance by properly removing offline aircraft at long distance. For the full list of tweaks and fixes, if you are a MSFS player, it is worth checking out the referenced blog post.