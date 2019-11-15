Microsoft confirms PC availability of Project xCloud in 2020

Microsoft has used the XO19 event to reveal more details about its plans for game streaming service Project xCloud, including the immediate addition of 50 new games to the library, expanded controller support, and confirmation of availability in more countries and on PC in 2020.



Project xCloud is Microsoft’s game streaming service designed to rival Google’s Stadia, which launches in a few days with its own selection of launch titles. Based on a subscription model akin to Netflix where users pay a rolling fee to maintain access to a library of streamable titles, Project xCloud has cross the one-month milestone of its Preview phase available to select customers in Korea, the UK, and the US. Marking this and as part of its XO19 event announcements, Microsoft has confirmed the addition of more than 50 new titles to the service, which are available immediately to Preview customers. Highlights include Devil May Cry 5, Tekken 7, and Madden 2020, and the new full list of 63 titles (at the time of writing) is available to view online.



Boasting that the ‘over 3,500 games on Xbox One today and 1,900 games currently in development are already working on xCloud’, Microsoft also stated that next year will see gamers able to stream games that they already own.



During the Preview phase, Project xCloud remains an invite-only service and is currently only available on Android mobile devices using an official Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth. However, all of that is set to change next year, as Microsoft has finally confirmed that service will come to PC users in 2020, while also stating it is ‘collaborating with a broad set of partners to make game streaming available on other devices as well’. It has also confirmed that controller support will be expanded to include the Sony DualShock 4 and game pads from Razer, though it hasn’t clarified which specific models.



Lastly, as part of its efforts to ramp up, Microsoft has confirmed that 2020 will see the service made available in new countries including Canada, Indian, Japan, and Western Europe.



Pricing and full availability of Project xCloud have not been confirmed. More information and the Preview registration page are available on the official website.