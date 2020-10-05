GOG Galaxy will soon offer Epic Games Store support

GOG has taken another step forward in its plans for what seems like world domination by partnering up with Epic Games to turn its GOG Galaxy store into a universal storefront.

The plan all along for the company was to use GOG Galaxy as a launcher for players to organise and browse all their PC games in one place with plugins used initially to streamline the process. The next step in this grand plan is to work directly alongside Epic, adding the ability to browse and purchase a number of Epic Games Store former exclusive titles all through the GOG Galaxy client.

That includes games such as The Outer Worlds, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries, and Mortal Shell. For now, the process is only available by invite only for beta users of the GOG Galaxy 2.0 app but, obviously, the plan is to expand this further down the line.

In a statement, GOG announced how since the launch of GOG Galaxy 2.0, the 'most requested new feature has been the option to buy games not only from GOG.com but from other platforms as well,' so the company is 'happy' to start work on this.

It also used the time to reiterate that users will still be covered by its 30-days refund policy as well as 24/7 human support. That's more generous than the Epic Games Store's own refund policy which allows refunds for up to 14 days after purchase, providing you haven't played for over two hours. In comparison, GOG doesn't place a limit on how long game time needs to be.

You'll still need to have an Epic Games Store account to buy games via GOG Galaxy but at least you'll have a choice of which launcher to play the game via.

Interestingly, there hasn't been any statement yet on how GOG and Epic will be sharing revenue which could be a crucial factor for developers. In the past, Epic has been very generous compared to other storefronts like Steam, and has ensured that developers don't miss out.

There's no word yet on when the new feature will come to all users of GOG Galaxy so we're guessing that will probably come down to how successfully this internal beta goes. And, of course, it's expected that we'll see more storefronts added over time too. If you're keen to have everything in one place, GOG Galaxy's plans could weigh heavily in your favour.