GOG Galaxy adds Epic Games Store integration

GOG Galaxy 2.0 now has official Epic Games Store integration, making the service rather more appealing to those who prefer the all-in-one approach to their games library.

Users can now install a plugin to add their Epic Games library to GOG Galaxy saving them the need to have separate services installed. While previously it was possible to do this through some community integrations, official support has now been implemented making everything rather more convenient and smoother working.

This means that GOG Galaxy 2.0 now has official support for Xbox Live titles, GOG/CDPR purchased titles, other DRM free games, plus all your Epic Games Store purchased titles too. Through community-created plugins, it's also possible to integrate your Origin, PlayStation Network, Steam and Uplay libraries too although there aren't official forms of integration just yet. Essentially, it's made GOG Galaxy 2.0 a far more appealing proposition if you prefer to keep things neat. It tracks and scans all your connected accounts, ensuring you can launch all your games from a single spot without the bother of switching between different launchers.

It's not quite perfect but it seems likely that GOG Galaxy 2.0 is going to continue to expand. Epic Games seems pretty keen about how things are going too, with Steve Allison, General Manager of the Epic Games Store, explaining in a statement, "it’s an important step towards breaking down walls between PC stores, as it enables a unified experience for players to manage their PC games library independent of where their games were purchased."

Besides combining your games library, you can also use GOG Galaxy 2.0 to check your play history, leaderboards, and the overview of all your Epic Games Store games.

Much of the recent criticism towards Epic Games Store is because of the fact that users normally have to have multiple game launchers installed. While you'll still need to have the service installed, you won't need to switch over to it providing you use GOG Galaxy 2.0. Being able to have everything under one roof, so to speak, is sure to be a more attractive way of doing things. If nothing else, it makes playing all those Epic Games Store freebies we've all been grabbing lately far easier.

If you haven't tried GOG Galaxy 2.0 before, now is a good time to check it out on the official site.