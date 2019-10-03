EA offers free Origin Access subs for 2FA enablement

Electronic Arts is looking to bolster the security of its Origin platform, and it's offering users a freebie if they play along: A month of Origin Access access in exchange for enabling two-factor authentication (2FA).

Attacks on digital distribution platforms are, sadly, common: A stolen account can be used to gain access to games, make purchases, and even allow for the theft of valuable in-game items which can be traded for real-world currency. Like many such platforms, EA's Origin offers two-factor authentication (2FA) to help protect accounts against attack - but now it's looking to improve uptake of the feature by bribing its users with a free month's of Origin Access.

Launched back in January 2016 at £3.99 a month, with a £15 all-you-can-eat tier added two years later, Origin Access provides users with the ability to plat games from The Vault as well as gaining temporary trial access to new titles and a 10 percent discount on Origin purchases made during an active subscription.

Anyone enabling EA Login Verification - which allows for true two-factor authentication via an app as well as two-step authentication via email, text message, or automated phone call - throughout October will receive a free month of Origin Access in November, the company promises, as part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Those who already have a paying subscription to Origin Access won't be charged for November; anyone who subscribes to the Origin Access Premium tier, meanwhile, will also have the fee waived for the month.

More information on the offer and how to enable two-factor authentication is available on the EA website; if you have already activated two-factor authentication, you'll still get your free month.