EA Access comes to Steam this summer

EA has announced that EA Access will be available to Steam users this summer, alongside a launch of over 25 EA games that are now available on the service.

It was already known that Steam would gain EA Access at some point but that's now been made official although we don't have a specific date other than 'summer' just yet. It's a fairly big shift that's sure to be welcomed by many because few players particularly appreciated EA's Steam competitor, Origin, with many favouring the delights of Steam without having to think too hard about the decision.

In a statement from last year when the partnership was announced, Mike Blank, EA senior VP of strategic growth said, "we want to make it easy to play the games you love, wherever you want to play...Delivering games to the Steam community is an important step in achieving this goal" and who can argue?

Alongside such news, Steam now has plenty of EA games available through it. These include Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dragon Age II, the Crysis series, Mirror's Edge, Need for Speed Heat, Need for Speed: Rivals, and Need for Speed (2016). There are also games from EA's indie development partners including Unravel, Unravel II, Fe, and Sea of Solitude. Predictably, if you have an EA Access subscription, you get access to all of these games and more, but it's not quite set up yet.

Command & Conquer: Remastered is also on the EA lineup and splash page, although we'd be surprised to see that be part of EA Access just yet given it's only just been released.

When it comes to the arrival of EA Access for PC, sometime later in the summer is all we know so far but more details should emerge during EA Play Live which is expected on 18th June, having been postponed from its original date of 11th June to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

EA Access is already available for PS4 and Xbox One and typically offers plenty of games, as well as some exclusive discounts and the odd in-game benefit too. We'd expect similar here. If that doesn't appeal, there are still benefits to be had in the form of EA partnering up with Steam because it means you can cut back a little on the different services you have installed if you so wish. Crucially, it means that Origin may become a thing of the past, but we can't see that being the case just yet.

Eyes on 18th June for more details.