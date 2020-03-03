Death Stranding comes to the PC June 2nd

Death Stranding officially has a PC release date and it's June 2nd.

The latest from Kojima Productions, home of the Metal Gear Solid franchise, Death Stranding was considered one of the finest games for the Playstation 4 last year, with only a few snarky remarks regarding the fact it's also a bit of a very strange walking simulator at times.

In case you missed all the hype previously, Death Stranding has you playing Sam Porter, a courier who has to deliver supplies across the ravaged United States, reconnecting cities after a mysterious apocalyptic event. Notably, Sam is played by Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame. The game is currently leading the way with BAFTA Games Awards nominations having garnered an impressive 11, although it missed out on being nominated for best game.

Only launching in November, this is a fast transition from Playstation exclusive to, well, not. Typically, console exclusives take much longer to make the switch to the PC. This time round, it's only going to be a matter of months, with Death Stranding set to arrive on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The release offers some extra-special Valve related content, with nods to Half-Life such as main protagonist, Sam, donning a Head Crab hat, as well as the presence of a pair of Gravity Gloves - something that features in Half-Life: Alyx. This might all sound like a Steam exclusive but the Epic Games Store also lists such content.

As well as that, the tweet based announcement via 505 Games, explained that the PC edition will offer a Photo Mode, high frame rate (no specifics were offered though), and ultra-wide monitor support.

Pre-order now, and there are pre-order bonuses in the form of HD wallpapers, and extra items such as sunglasses, caps, and armour plates.

Death Stranding was widely regarded as one of the most beautiful games on the Playstation 4 although its story is a bit of an acquired taste as is typical from Kojima Productions. A quick glance at the trailer demonstrates that this should be an even more gorgeous game to look at on the PC, providing your system is up to scratch.

No word yet on system requirements but expect them to be pretty hefty. Similarly, the price is rather hefty with the RRP at £54.99.