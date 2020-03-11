Command & Conquer Remastered Collection will launch June 5th

EA has announced that the Commander & Conquer Remastered Collection will be released on June 5th via Steam and the Origin store.

The compilation has been in the works for the last couple of years with work being conducted by many of the original developers from Westwood Studios, as well as some of the "most influential members of the original Command & Conquer development team from 1995". The team has included the likes of Joe Bostic, who's credited as the co-creator of the series, and was lead programmer on Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, as well as other well-known veterans like Steve Tall, Ted Morris, and Mike Legg.

The remastered compilation consists of Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, Command & Conquer: Red Alert, plus three expansion packs – Covert Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath, and is part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for the series.

The compilation offers modernised and revamped graphics and textures, support for 4K resolution, and some other tweaks too. The UI has been overhauled with new controls, a new map editor feature, and other additions with the development team accepting input from community members during the making of the game.

There's also set to be changes to the multiplayer with improvements to matchmaking, the option to view match replays, and leaderboard functionality. Tiberium Dawn also benefits from a much requested Skirmish Mode too. The soundtrack has also seen a remaster with over 7 hours of the music tweaked by the original composer, Frank Klepacki.

Besides the digital release, there's also a limited number of physical special editions available via Limited Run Games. This includes a Tiberium crystal shaped USB stick, a soundtrack album, reversible poster, enamel pins, tech tree prints and a faction sticker sheet. Expect to pay $60 for the privilege which is considerably more than the £18 asking price for the digital copy, but could be worthwhile for hardcore fans.

The game will launch June 5th and is available for pre-order now.

System requirements have already been announced and they're predictably very low with an Intel Core 2 Duo E4600 or above doing the job.