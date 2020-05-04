Assassin's Creed Valhalla is coming later this year

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the next instalment in the massively popular action-adventure game series.

Announced across an epic (or never-ending, depending on your perspective) 8 hour teaser stream, the game will feature a Viking based setting and will launch sometime this Autumn for the PC, as well as both current generation consoles and next-generation options.

Unusually, it's a collaborative effort between 15 different development studios. While Assassin's Creed: Odyssey involved the work of 7 studios, 15 sounds a bit of a logistical nightmare but here's hoping it works out fine.

The teaser trailer only gives us a glimpse of what's to come but it's promising stuff. Players are able to control either a male or female version of Eivor, a leader of a Viking clan keen to settle in England.

What we do know so far is that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is almost certainly going to be vast. It features the four Kingdoms of England at the time as well as some of Norway. Players will be able to choose how to build their settlements with RPG elements as well as base building mechanics which should give you plenty of things to do when you're not killing people, sneakily or not sneakily. Notably, here, the hidden blade isn't hidden any more so we're expecting Assassin's Creed Valhalla to be a bit more full-on than past games when it comes to combat.

Indeed, one announcement has found that you'll be able to dual wield anything you want, even two shields if you really want to. you'll also be able to fling throwing axes. Something you'll probably need to do when up against heavily armoured foes as expected from the era.

Keen on the naval days of Assassin's Creed? Don't worry. Longships will feature here as well as have a significant impact on raids and some epic battles. A series of lighter moments and mini-games will also be available including hunting, fishing, dice, drinking, and erm, rap battles.

We should know even more about Assassin's Creed Valhalla later this week. Gameplay of the title is featuring as part of Microsoft's Inside Xbox event on Thursday starting at 4pm BST. Expect to find out more then.