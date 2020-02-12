Anthem is getting a reboot after a bad first year

After a disastrous first year for online multiplayer action RPG, Anthem, it appears the game will be getting a reboot.

According to a blog post by BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson, the company has taken on board the feedback that it's received in the past year, and has determined it requires a "more substantial reinvention than an update or expansion".

In the post, Hudson explains that "over the coming months we will be focusing on a longer-term redesign of the experience, specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards".

Essentially, BioWare is going to work at making Anthem a lot better than it currently is. In the past, players have complained that the game lacks any meaningful activities or general game progression, so it makes sense that a change is needed.

Hudson acknowledges that too in the statement noting that "we have also heard your feedback that Anthem needs a more satisfying loot experience, better long-term progression and a more fulfilling end game," so at least the negative feedback is presumably being taken into consideration.

No concrete details have been provided on when these changes will be seen, but Hudson did explain that the current version will continue to run with a "move away from full seasons as the team works towards the future of Anthem." The game won't be going anywhere anytime soon, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel for those keen to see something flourish.

Having said that, Anthem is up against the likes of Destiny 2 which is now free to play, although does have its own issues. Still, in the past, significant reboots have worked. The launch of Final Fantasy XIV was a mess and produced a game that's a far cry from the game we all know today.

It's a risky move though and mostly depends on how good a job BioWare does of changing things. In the past, the company has had a great reputation for creating classic RPGs but this was certainly quite the misstep for the firm. We certainly weren't fans of it at launch.

Keep an eye on developments. There's a chance that bundled copy of Anthem that came with your graphics card may yet be worth returning to.