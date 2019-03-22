Razer, Tencent partner for mobile gaming push

Once-and-former gaming peripherals specialist Razer has announced a partnership with Chinese technology giant Tencent, which recently acquired 40 percent of Epic Games, to work on mobile gaming technology.

Razer was originally founded as a gaming peripherals company but in recent years has been diversifying at a rapid pace: As well as keyboards, mice, and headsets, the company has released laptops, monitors, virtual reality headsets, a music distribution platform, smart lighting for cars, cryptocurrency mining software, a game key resale site which would last less than a year, and high-performance gaming smartphones.

It's the latter that is the central focus of Razer's partnership with Chinese technology giant Tencent. Not the phones themselves, mind you, but the software that runs on them. The two companies, Razer has confirmed, are joining forces to collaborate on pushing mobile gaming technology.

The partnership will see Tencent working with Razer to optimise its games, which include PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, for Razer's smartphone hardware and Cortex mobile gaming platform while also investigating the potential to integrate other Razer-owned technologies including THX Spatial Audio and Chroma RGB lighting. The pair will also look towards 'additional monetisation opportunities for mobile gaming including integrating Razer services and more'.

'Mobile gaming keeps growing at an incredible pace and at Razer, we are poised to be a leader in the segment. We have been working with Tencent since 2008 and are excited to now enter into a collaboration with them to spearhead future innovation in the space,' claims Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and chief executive of Razer. 'With the strengths of Tencent and Razer combined, we are going to supercharge the mobile gaming industry.'