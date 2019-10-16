Larian Studios puts Divinity: Fallen Heroes development on hiatus

Larian Studios has announced that Divinity: Fallen Heroes, its genre-shifting strategy follow-up to Divinity: Original Sin II, is on pause - a mere month ahead of its originally-scheduled release date.

Divinity: Original Sin II proved popular when it launched back in 2017 - even picking up our game of the year award - but Larian Studios' announced sequel came with a surprise: A shift to a strategy mechanic which left games editor Rick Lane describing the title as 'essentially X-COM with wizards.'

Divinity: Fallen Heroes, as the latest game in the series is known, was originally slated for a launch in November. This week, however, Larian Studios has announced that the title is on hiatus - and hasn't offered even a hint at when it may now see the light of day.

'It is with a profound sense of regret that today we announce Divinity: Fallen Heroes has been put on hold, as we fondly celebrate the work done so far,' Larian Studios explains in a joint statement with partner Logic Artists. 'We’ve been working with Logic Artists for over a year since before the announcement on March 27, 2019. Though enthused by the reception of the announcement and the energy of our fans, we have taken many things into consideration over the course of the last few months, and today we’re ready to talk about its future.

'Originally scheduled for a November 2019 release, it has become clear to everyone involved that the game will need far greater development time and resources than are available now to bring it to fruition, in a fun and sustainable way.'

The decision to completely halt development on the game a mere month before launch comes as Larian Studios opts to instead concentrates its efforts and resources on Baldur's Gate III, following the success of the remastered Baldur's Gate and Baldurs Gate II releases. 'Going forward, we at Larian will continue to work on Baldur’s Gate 3 with news coming soon, and Logic Artists will be focusing on their own Expeditions games,' the company explains. 'As an independent developer ourselves, we understand and value the importance of a developer investing into their own IPs, and their own future.'

'It's always sad to put an exciting project on hold, but sometimes the realities of development and release schedules simply assert themselves in ways that are outside anyone's control,' adds Logic Artists. 'It's been an incredible honour to work with Larian on their Divinity IP, and everyone at Logic Artists has been blown away by how helpful and welcoming Larian has been throughout the project. There's no doubt we've learned much that will benefit our own projects in the future, and we'll always be grateful for that experience. As our own team pivots to focus fully on the third instalment of the Expeditions series and a new IP of our very own, we wish Larian the best of luck with Baldur's Gate 3. We can't wait to play it!'

Larian has not confirmed when it will pick up development on Divinity: Fallen Heroes again.