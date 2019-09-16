GOG.com updates Galaxy 2.0 client beta

GOG.com, the CD Projekt publishing and digital distribution division formerly known as Good Old Games, has announced additional features for its GOG Galaxy 2.0 client software as it pushes to make it a one-stop launcher for all games everywhere.

Launched in beta back in May, GOG Galaxy 2.0 upgrades CD Project's GOG Galaxy digital distribution client in a very important way: Expanding it to support the additional and execution of games from third-party launches, targeting the like of Steam and Epic Games Store - the latter of which has, arguably unfairly, caught flack for introducing yet another one-company launcher and its aggressive approach to timed exclusivity.

In a forum post published late last week, the GOG.com team detailed a range of improvements in the launcher's latest release - starting with the ability to manually add third-party games by browsing to its executable. It's a feature Steam has offered for some time, and a key part of CD Projekt's vision for GOG Galaxy 2.0.

Along with this, the latest release includes a global search function for games, friends, and metadata with quick-access links in the results, a dedicated downloads view for GOG.com-distributed titles, and view customisation. 'Those features were inspired also by your requests,' the team claims in the update. 'Thank you for the feedback, it helps us make the app better.'

The beta is currently allowing a limited number of users early access; interested parties can sign up at the official website, though will likely find themselves at the back of the queue.