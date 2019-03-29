Gearbox announces Borderlands 3, Borderlands GOTY

Gearbox Software has confirmed the rumoured development of Borderlands 3 via the release of an official development trailer, while surprising fans of the series with the announcement of a free upgrade for the original game.

A loot-heavy shooter with mild role-playing elements, the original Borderlands - reviewed back in 2009 - stood out from the crowd thanks to its distinctive cel-shaded art style, which was a decision taken surprisingly late during the development cycle. The success of the game led Gearbox to develop a sequel, after having previously denied any such plan, which proved equally popular on its release in 2012. A third title, dubbed Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, was also released, but recently rumours have been circulating that Gearbox is working on a true third entry for the franchise.

During a presentation at the Penny Arcade Expo (PAX) late last night, Gearbox confirmed the rumours are true. A development trailer reveals that the game will feature multiple planets, four new Vault Hunter characters, and the art style and humour - and vast quantity of procedurally-generated weapons - for which the series is known.

At the same time, Gearbox announced that it was revamping the original Borderlands with a new Game of the Year edition. Due to land in the middle of next week, the re-release will see the addition of a mini-map similar to the one in Borderlands 2, automatic collection of some types of loot as the player passes over them, a simplified inventory system, additional hand-crafted 'legendary' weapons, and visual improvements. There are also gameplay changes, the company has confirmed, teasing a harder final boss.

No release date has been provided for Borderlands 3, but Borderlands Game of the Year Edition will be available on April 3rd as a standalone title and as a free upgrade for those who already own the original Borderlands - and it brings with it the expansion, too.