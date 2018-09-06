CCP Games, the company behind the popular sci-fi-themed Machiavelli spreadsheet simulator Eve Online, has been acquired by Black Desert Online creator Pearl Abyss for an undisclosed sum.

Launched in 2003, Eve Online offers sci-fi gaming in a persistent universe. Built around a massively multiplayer model, the game allows players to choose from a variety of ways to progress - everything from combat and piracy to trading and manufacturing. The game is known both for its depth and complexity and for the in-game corporations and alliances which form, often leading to massive battles in which players stand to lose items worth real-world money.

Black Desert Online, by contrast, launched only in 2014. Its model includes several similarities with Eve Online: Players have a range of ways to progress in the world, including combat, fishing, farming, and trading, but in a high fantasy rather than science-fiction setting. Its creator, Korean developer Pearl Abyss, has enjoyed considerable success: Despite being developed with the Asian gaming markets in mind, Black Desert Online's western launch had brought in around 3.4 million registered players as of 2017.

Now, the two are merging with Pearl Abyss acquiring CCP Games for an undisclosed sum. 'We are thrilled to have CCP Games join our team as Black Desert Online continues to branch out globally,' says Pearl Abyss chief executive Robin Jung in a statement to press. 'CCP is a seasoned publisher with over 15 years of digital distribution experience and know-how. They have done an incredible job of engaging and maintaining their player base, which we aim to learn from and hope to integrate natively into Pearl Abyss’ general practices across all our games. I am confident CCP’s reputable IP and expertise in global publishing will help reaffirm our company’s dedication to developing and servicing the world’s best MMORPGs.'

'I have been seriously impressed with what Pearl Abyss has achieved ever since I first visited their website for Black Desert Online and subsequently became an avid player of the game,' adds CCP Games chief executive Hilmar Veigar Pétursson. 'Pearl Abyss is a fast-growing company with lots to offer in terms of technology, capability and vision. I believe our two companies have a lot to learn from each other. We are very excited to join forces with them and achieve great new heights for our companies, our games and – above all – our players.'

Under the terms of the deal, CCP Games will continue to operate independently and retain its Reykjavik, London, and Shanghai studios, but 'while integrating the company’s extensive development and publishing expertise into Pearl Abyss’ operations for all current and future projects.'