Epic Games has announced its intention to take on the mighty Valve in the digital distribution market, launching the Epic Games Store and offering developers an 88 percent revenue share - considerably higher than the competition.

That Valve's Steam platform has the PC digital distribution market all-but sewn up is no secret, but it hasn't stopped a number of publishers vying for a slice of the pie. GOG.com, formerly known as Good Old Games before ditching its focus on out-of-print classic titles and branching out into modern games and non-gaming media, is one of the more successful; Lenovo's Legion Game Store is not expected to make much of an impact, by contrast.

Now, Epic Games - best known for the Unreal series and eponymous game engine, or more recently the collaborative survive-'em-up turned battle royale shooter Fortnite - has announced its own entry into the market with the Epic Games Store. 'As a developer ourselves, we have always wanted a platform with great economics that connects us directly with our players,' claims Epic Games founder and chief executive Tim Sweeney, of the plan. 'Thanks to the success of Fortnite, we now have this and are ready to share it with other developers.'

The Epic Games Store aims to differentiate itself from Valve's Steam with a focus on giving developers a bigger cut of the proceeds: Where Steam gives developers 70 percent of a game's revenue - recently extended to 75 percent and 80 percent for games which pass a $10 million and $50 million revenue milestone - Epic will give them 88 percent, keeping just 12 percent of the net sales price for itself.

While the store will carry Epic branding, it's open to all: The company has confirmed it will allow games on any engine to be listed on the service, though those using the company's own Unreal Engine will have the added bonus of having engine-related royalties waived for all sales made through the Epic Games Store. The platform will also include a feature dubbed Support-A-Creator, which connects developers with around 10,000 content creators including YouTube video makers and Twitch streamers for improved exposure.

The launch does come at a cost, however: Sweeney has confirmed in an interview with Variety that his company's success with Fortnite and new focus on the store means that development on Unreal Tournament, one of the company's most loved franchises, has ceased - though Epic is working with GOG.com to bring additional classic titles in the franchise, and others from Epic's storied history, to the platform.

The Epic Games Store is said to be launching 'soon' for Windows and macOS, with no word yet on Linux compatibility, with details on 'hand-curated' launch games to be provided later this week as part of the Game Awards event.