Epic Games announces new Studio with Factor 5 founders

Epic Games has confirmed plans to open a new German studio, staffed by founding members of Turrican and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron developer Factor 5 - but advises that they'll be concentrating on developing streaming technology, not new space shooters.

As part of a continuing cash-splash that has included the launch of the arguably unreasonably controversial Epic Games Store with its constant flow of free titles, exclusivity deals on titles including The Division 2, Metro Exodus, and Borderlands 3, plus an expanded MegaGrants programme that has seen the Blender Foundation receive the promise of nearly £1 million over the next three years and not forgetting Epic's acquisition of Rocket League developer Psyonix and its intellectual properties, Epic Games has confirmed plans to open a new studio in Cologne, Germany - and that it will be staffed by founding members of Turrican and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron developer Factor 5, with Achim Moller and Julian Eggebrecht leading the effort.

Those hoping to see a rebirth of either franchise, however, are likely to be disappointed: In a statement to PCGamesN, Epic Games clarified that while the news of the studio's opening is indeed accurate it will be focused solely on the development of media streaming technologies 'such as those on display during the Fortnite World Cup and voice communications as part of Epic Online Services' rather than any games based on new or existing intellectual properties.

The studio opening comes as Epic continues to add functionality to the Epic Games Store platform in an attempt to match those offered by Valve's rival Steam service, including initial support for cloud saves and integration with the popular Humble Bundle site.