Bethesda Softworks has announced a partnership with Metropolis Music to launch Bethesda Game Studios in Concert, an evening of music dedicated to live performance of scores from Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, with proceeds going to the War Child charity.

Part of War Child UK's Armistice in 2018 fundraising programme, the Bethesda Game Studios in Concert event sees the Parallax Orchestra and Choir performing Inon Zur and Jeremy Soule music from games including Fallout 3, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and the upcoming multiplayer-focused Fallout 76.

Proceeds from ticket sales will, the company has confirmed, be going to War Child UK to support the organisations efforts towards protecting children from the impact of war. Ticket pricing starts at £45 (inc. VAT), with a VIP ticket tier offering preferred seating, a page from the Fallout 76 score signed by Inon Zur, and a bundle of merchandise. Additional tickets for a post-show meet-and-greet session with Zur are also available in limited numbers, the company has confirmed.

Bethesda Game Studios in Concert is scheduled for Saturday 3rd November 2018 at the London Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. More information plus the tickets themselves can be found on the official website.