Detroit: Become Human changes system requirements at last minute

Quantic Dream has announced changes to the system requirements for Detroit: Become Human, only a day before its launch on PC.

If you've been spending some time and money ensuring your system matches the requirements expected from Detroit: Become Human, you might be a little disappointed to learn that the goal posts have moved.

Quantic Dream has revised its specification requirements at the last minute. PC owners now need to have a minimum CPU of an Intel Core i7-3770 at 3.4GHz or AMD FX-8350, 4.2GHz, with 6 to 8 logical cores as a minimum highly recommended. 8GB RAM won't be too much hassle for anyone, but expect to also need a graphics card of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 at minimum.

Recommended specifications have switched to an Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz or Ryzen 5 1600, with 16GB RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580.

Notably, there's a substantial increase in CPU requirements from before. In the past, Quantic Dream suggested that an Intel i5-2400 would suffice as a minimum requirement, along with 4GB RAM, and a GTX 6600 or equivalent with 2GB of VRAM. Similarly, the recommended specs have changed over from an i7-2700K or equivalent, 12GB RAM, and an Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent.

The news arrives at the same time as Nvidia announcing the release of latest GeForce Game Ready drivers for both Detroit: Become Human and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. Nvidia reckons if you have a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, you'll be able to play at 60 frames per second at 4K with max settings enabled, thanks to these drivers.

In case Detroit: Become Human has somehow passed you by, it's an ambitious adventure game from the makers of Fahrenheit, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls. It was mostly considered fairly favourably when released for the PlayStation 4, thanks to some strong storytelling and decisions that genuinely affected how things turned out. It tells the story of the lives of three androids, attempting to make their way in the human world. Expect a lot of moral choices along the way.

Detroit: Become Human launches on the Epic Games Store on 12th December. You can download the Game Ready driver now.