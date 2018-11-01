Thermaltake UK Modding Trophy 2018: Mid-Season Update!

Whilst everybody else may have been carving pumpkins and preparing for the yearly ghoul-fest, our modders have been hard at work slicing and dicing their cases! It's always exciting to see how the mod process unfolds since everybody has a different way of doing it.

Painting and vinyl work is very much the order of the day, with the guys beginning to fabricate new parts and alter the existing components to fit their chosen themes. Let's have a look through the logs and see what's what.

Karl Patterson - KP Modding

Karl's plan for the case involves a pair of front-facing reservoirs and top-mounted radiators. Inside the chassis will be going a number of newly-fabricated panels that will add to the structure, alongside providing support for some dynamic elements!

Work immediately began on cutting the case to spec so that the interior will be fully visible from the front. Karl's chosen to rock a strong purple-and-blue two-tone paint scheme, so that when you (or the case!) moves it changes with the light.

With the motherboard tray painted, Karl's formed a custom power-supply shroud from acrylic, again fitting the colour scheme. More accents were added to the corner pieces of the case, along with the motherboard heatsinks and the GPU backplate.





Karl's using an actuator to provide some dynamic parts to the case, as the top panel can be raised and lowered via remote thanks to the device fitted on the rear.









Don't forget to check out Karl's Project Log for more!