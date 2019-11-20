Video: Project #AORUS-KS Part 1: Components and Case Teardown

Written by Matthew Lambert

November 20, 2019 | 16:00

Tags: #aorus-ks #case-mod #case-modding #core-i9-9900ks #cosmos-c700m #disassembly #mod #modding #rtx-2080-ti #teardown #z390

Companies: #aorus #cooler-master #gigabyte #intel #nvidia

Yes, we know we still need to finish up our Be Quiet! project and Project Toreador, and we promise we'll have updates with you (very) soon, but we're also getting started on one final project for this year in partnership with Intel and Gigabyte: Project #AORUS-KS.

We'll let the video do the talking, but here we're basically just introducing the components and some rough ideas for how it will pan out. Stay tuned for part two in a couple of weeks when we'll have a much meatier video! To do that, it's imperative you subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Here are the core components of Project #AORUS-KS:

  • Intel Core i9-9900KS
  • Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce
  • Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme Waterforce
  • Aorus RGB Memory 32GB (4x8GB) 3200MHz DDR4
  • Aorus RGB M.2 NVMe SSD 512GB
  • Aorus P850W 80+ Gold Modular PSU
  • Cooler Master Cosmos C700M


Discuss this in the forums
Video: Project #AORUS-KS Part 1: Components and Case Teardown

November 20 2019 | 16:00

TOP STORIES

SUGGESTED FOR YOU