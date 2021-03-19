Modding a Corsair 4000D Part 1

Written by Alex Banks

March 19, 2021 | 18:15

Tags: #4000d #4000d-case #casemod #distro-plate #fabrication #machining #modding #project-log #watercooling

Companies: #asus #corsair #intel #nvidia

It's time to get stuck into a fresh project! This one's been awaiting some love for a while now, so I think it's only right we do it some proper justice.


If you haven't already, be sure to subscribe to the youtube channel as minor updates will be posted on the community tab there alongside the meaty progress videos!


Discuss this in the forums
Modding a Corsair 4000D Part 1

March 19 2021 | 18:15

TOP STORIES

SUGGESTED FOR YOU