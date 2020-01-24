Mod of the Year 2019 - In Association with Corsair

It's 2020, we're back from CES, we all got sick and are catching up on New Year's resolutions. However, there is one monumental job left to do before we can truly bid adieu to 2019; we need to crown the titles of Case Mod of the Year, Scratch Build of the Year, and Overall Best Build of the Year!
Thank you to everybody who sent in their nominations over the course of December. We've since tallied them all up and assembled the list of who will be competing for the top spots this year. As with past years, there are 12 Case mods and 12 Scratch Builds to choose from. The title of 'Best Overall Build' will be decided via a combination of the public votes and also an internal judging panel.
Now, what should you be looking for when voting? Ideally you want to be taking into account as many facets of the mod as you can, so consider the following:
To help motivate everybody to submit their votes, Corsair will be providing a trio of M55 RGB Pro Ambidextrous gaming mice, so to be in with a chance of winning one, you simply have to take part. At the end of voting, three winners will be chosen at random from the voters.
But, of course, there are also a bunch of prizes in store for the winners of each category. Corsair will be providing a whole lot of Hydro X this year to the lucky winners, so let's have a look at what's in store:
We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.
Choice of CPU Block
Choice of GPU Block
XD5 Pump Reservoir Combo
Commander Pro Fan/RGB Controller
£250 Voucher to spend in the Corsair Store
Choice of CPU Block
Choice of GPU Block
XD5 Pump Reservoir Combo
£150 Voucher to spend in the Corsair Store
Choice of CPU Block
Choice of GPU Block
January 24 2020 | 12:00
