bit-tech Mod of the Year 2019 in Association with Corsair - Nominate your Favourite Mods!

2019 perhaps in the modding Zodiac should be referred to as 'Year of the Distro Plate'? It's almost undeniable that it's been a rather exciting year for the tech scene. For one, AMD came out guns blazing on the CPU side of things, with the latest Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper generations making some incredible headway. These brought along with them a slew of new parts, along with carving an additional market segment for flagship motherboards along the way.

The modding scene has been hard at work, too, as the recent Cooler Master World series showed off some of the incredible talent at play, not to mention opening it up to newcomers. Watercooling saw a serious shift, as well, with Corsair wading into the mix with Hydro X and other manufacturers deciding to embrace flat reservoirs and distro plates in a huge way. The number of options available nowadays for a largely stock system is mind boggling, which is particularly incredible if you think back to how the hobby was only a short few years ago.

The final stopper in the modding calendar, of course, has to be Mod of the Year! This is a no-holds-barred contest, pitting the best against the best in an effort to determine who deserves the crown for 2019. Corsair will also be providing a slew of awesome prizes to the victorious few who rise above the rest. However, in order to do that, we need your help.

When making your nominations, please consider the skill involved, the level of execution, the originality of the work, and the level of presentation. Additionally, how well documented was the project? Was there a good project log so that future readers can experience the journey from conception to reality?

We'll be using the same format as we did last year: 12 Case Mods and 12 Scratch Builds will be included in the final shortlist. In our forums, the builds are labelled as one or the other in the flair so as to remove ambiguity. From these 24 projects, five titles will be decided: Case Mod of the Year (from the case mod category) along with a runner-up; Scratch Build of the Year (from the scratch-build category) and a runner-up; and Overall Best Build of the Year. Both Case Mod and Scratch Build of the Year will be determined by the community, whilst Overall Best Build will be chosen using a combination of community votes and an internal judging panel.

How To Nominate Your Favourites

As with previous years, we'd rather you didn't post your lists in the comments (email!), but do feel free to discuss individual nominations. We'll then add up the nominations and enter projects based on the total number of votes.

Separate your projects into case mods (projects that use an off-the-shelf case) and scratch builds (projects where the case has been made from the ground up).

Include at least three projects in each category (you can include up to 15 in each).

Projects can't have been completed before December 20th, 2018, as this was the cut-off date for Mod of the Year 2017.

Project must be complete - if you want to nominate a project that isn't complete yet, check with the modder to see if will be completed before December 20th, 2019.

Wait, a year is a long time, how do we choose?

Whilst it goes without saying that by far the best route to take is by digging through the forums, this can be a rather daunting task, not least because there are so many completed projects to choose from. To help you out, here are links to the Mod of the Month and Modding Update posts from this year. In there you'll find a number of exceptional projects that we've celebrated over the course of 2019.

Mods of the Month:

Mod of the Month January 2019

Mod of the Month February 2019

Mod of the Month March 2019

Mod of the Month April 2019

Mod of the Month May 2019

Mod of the Month June 2019

Mod of the Month July 2019

Mod of the Month August 2019

Mod of the Month September 2019

Mod of the Month October 2019

Mod of the Month November 2019

Modding Update (note not all projects in this category will be complete):

Modding Update January 2019

Modding Update February 2019

Modding Update March 2019

Modding Update April 2019

Modding Update May 2019

Modding Update June 2019

Modding Update July 2019

Modding Update September 2019

Modding Update October 2019

Modding Update November 2019

So, remember, email us - modding@bit-tech.net - your favourite projects, linking to them in our forum, before December 11th. Thank you!