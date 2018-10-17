Mod of the Months: Megamix Edition in Association with Corsair

First up: Yes, it's been far far too long since the last Mod of the Month. It seems summer 2018 was a particularly busy period for everybody, but we're back and raring to go! As such, we've got a bumper session this month, featuring mods from across all three of the previous cut-off points. With the culmination of a number of worldwide modding competitions in the summer, there's some serious magic present. As ever, the scope of techniques and ideas on show is staggering, with old-school welding and machining standing next to 3D printing and jigsaw work. Enjoy!

Entering Mod of the Month is very easy. All you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'Complete' prefix to your build log. You can find out more here.

We feature hundreds of mods every year in our project logs section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and we've got some great prizes for you this month, including its latest RGB LED fans and Vengeance RGB memory spread across the top three positions in Mod of the Month. Prizes will be allocated on a per month basis, much as they would be in individual Mod of the Month competitions i.e. July, August, and September will each have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes.

As per our new rules for 2018, if place first in a Mod of the Month, then in any future Mod of the Months (or Modding Updates) you get into that year, you won't be eligible for prizes. You can still be picked and win, but it will be honorific instead.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





First Place: VENGEANCE® RGB PRO 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 DRAM 3000MHz C15 Memory Kit

Second Place: Corsair LL Series LL120 Dual Light Loop RGB Fans Triple Pack

Third Place: 2 x Corsair ML Series Magnetic Levitation Dual Pack 120mm fans

The previous winner was OdySSey by NeSSa followed in joint second by CosmosX by SaaintJimmy and Nano S by DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤. Congratulations!

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

July's Contenders

Project "Cryolab" benchtable by Y.G Casemod

Achromodic by Boddaker

AXE-R by neSSa

Symbiose by JejeLaPelle

August's Contenders

Project -Lockdown by zulboy45

Mahogany Desk by Husky Bongs

Deep Blue by InsolentGnome

Tankian Desk by tankian the man

September's Contenders

FATAL BLAST by HCMOD

Replicant by EnviousMods

Project Redrock by Zeuligan

Lonherz Kernel 2.0 by Lonherz