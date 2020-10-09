Mod of the Month September 2020 in Association with Corsair

This month we have chosen five builds for our MotM competition, no mean feat since there were quite a few cracking projects completed throughout September. It's great seeing the breadth of topics that folks chose to tackle, ranging from modern takes on retro hardware, all the way through to bombastic, mechanised gaming builds. Which ones struck chords with you the most?

Last month's winner was Onda by Explore Modding followed by Dawn of Windows by Abbas-it in second and then Akira ROG Street Rider by TodMod in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

This Month's Contenders

NES PC by -EVA-

RoG Pagoda by jones-965

Box CSGO by pcroombrasil

Tweaked Meshify S2 by TerHorstCustoms

Cyberpunk 2077 Mod by Toru