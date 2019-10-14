Mod of the Month September 2019 in Association with Corsair

This month we have chosen five builds for our MotM competition; there's certainly a lot of eye candy from both old favourites and newcomers! Be sure to drop by the voting thread and support your favourites, and remember you can vote for more than one project. Note that we now have some new prizes following the launch of Corsair's Hydro X family of water-cooling hardware - see below for details.



Entering Mod of the Month is very easy. All you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'Complete' prefix to your build log. You can find out more here.

We feature hundreds of mods every year in our project logs section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and it has kindly stumped up some rather impressive Hydro X water-cooling kit for coming first, second, or third place. In the event of a tie, the winner will be decided internally.

As per the rules, if you place first in a Mod of the Month, then in any future Mod of the Months (or Modding Updates) you get into that year, you won't be eligible for prizes. You can still be picked and win, but it will be honorific instead.



We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





First Place:

Choice of CPU Block

Choice of GPU Block

XD5 Pump Reservoir Combo

Commander Pro Fan/RGB Controller





Second Place:

Choice of CPU Block

Choice of GPU Block









Third Place:

Choice of CPU Block





Last month's winner was Radioactive RTX by twister7800gtx followed by Simple Case mk1 by S.PiC in second and then Death Box Z by AKMod in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders