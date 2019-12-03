Mod of the Month November 2019 in Association with Corsair

We're here at last, the final Mod of the Month for 2019, after the next Modding Update we'll be firmly into Mod of the Year territory, so I implore everybody to begin having a think about which projects they've been impressed by the most so far. This month has been no different to others in that the standard across the board is exceptional, so who do you think has earned the top spot for November?

Entering Mod of the Month is very easy. All you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'Complete' prefix to your build log. You can find out more here.

We feature hundreds of mods every year in our project logs section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and they've kindly stumped up some rather impressive Hydro X watercooling kit for coming first, second or third place. In the event of a tie, the winner will be decided internally.

As per the rules, if you place first in a Mod of the Month, then in any future Mod of the Months (or Modding Updates) you get into that year, you won't be eligible for prizes. You can still be picked and win, but it will be honorific instead.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





First Place:

Choice of CPU Block

Choice of GPU Block

XD5 Pump Reservoir Combo

Commander Pro Fan/RGB Controller





Second Place:

Choice of CPU Block

Choice of GPU Block





Third Place:

Choice of CPU Block





In a strikingly similar result to the CMWS, last month's winner was Minimalistic by AKMod, followed by Star Wars X-Wing by RandomDesign in second and then Ayrton Senna by douglas alves in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders