Mod of the Month November 2018 in Association with Corsair

We have arrived! It is the final Mod of the Month before Mod of the Year hits our shores. That means you've got a few precious weeks to get your builds finished in time folks as nominations will be beginning soon. Until then, though, let's have a look at some of the recently finished builds on the forums.

Entering Mod of the Month is very easy. All you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'Complete' prefix to your build log. You can find out more here.

We feature hundreds of mods every year in our project logs section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and we've got some great prizes for you this month, including its latest RGB LED fans and Vengeance RGB memory spread across the top three positions in Mod of the Month.

As per our new rules for 2018, if you place first in a Mod of the Month, then in any future Mod of the Months (or Modding Updates) you get into that year, you won't be eligible for prizes. You can still be picked and win, but it will be honorific instead.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





First Place:

First Place: Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3,000MHz C15 memory kit



Second Place: Corsair LL Series LL120 Dual Light Loop RGB Fans Triple Pack

Third Place: 2 x Corsair ML Series Magnetic Levitation Dual Pack 120mm fans

Last month's winner was Sky/Three by SaaintJimmy followed by Project Car by Paslis in second and then Black Panther by Deblow in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders

The Venom Project by RandomDesign

SPARTACUS / MOD OF THE ARENA by abbas-it

Imperial Stardestroyer by ModellbauRD

Project: Machine by Reza Ghafarian