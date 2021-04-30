Mod of the Month March 2021 in Association with Corsair

It seems that already 2021 is beginning to flex its contrast with 2020. This time last year we were struggling to fill up Mod of the Month due to the global lockdowns, this year we've instead been inundated with a host of fantastic projects! Folks have been beavering away crafting some truly exceptional mods, in particular it appears that scratch builds are the in thing, we've actually had more of those completed recently than casemods. There are some fantastic techniques on show this month, with everything from scroll saw work to cnc milling, 3D printing and airbrushing on display. We picked six from the pack, who was your favourite?

Entering Mod of the Month is very easy. All you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'Complete' prefix to your build log. You can find out more here.

We feature hundreds of mods every year in our project logs section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and they've kindly stumped up some rather impressive Hydro X watercooling kit for coming first, second or third place. In the event of a tie, the winner will be decided internally.

As per the rules, if you place first in a Mod of the Month, then in any future Mod of the Months (or Modding Updates) you get into that year, you won't be eligible for prizes. You can still be picked and win, but it will be honorific instead.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





First Place:

Choice of CPU Block

Choice of GPU Block

XD5 Pump Reservoir Combo

Commander Pro Fan/RGB Controller





Second Place:

Choice of CPU Block

Choice of GPU Block





Third Place:

Choice of CPU Block

Last month's winner was Yaiba Kusanagi by pccustom followed by +1 Hacking Skill Required by ivory2k19 in second and then Watercooled PS5 by Nhenhopach in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders

SF1S by Samamba

Hyper Case DM-01 by Defyant Mods

Cryo PC by Datulab

Tilia by Age

Batman the Dark Knight by TodMod

ATAACS by dan297