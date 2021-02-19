Mod of the Month January 2021 in Association with Corsair

With the Mod of the Year 2020 voting currently underway, it's time to focus on some fresh 2021 goodness! There really has been some special sauce applied liberally too as the projects for the next few months, at least, are looking to be astounding. This is largely down to the culmination of the annual Cooler Master World Series. A number of the top CMWS contests are bit-tech OGs, so it stands to reason that the two contests often share a number of projects.

As ever we have a dizzying array of techniques and aesthetics on show, seemingly with watercooling being the focus for January's contest. At the very least, the bar has been set very high for the remainder of the year, I wouldn't be surprised to see a few of this month's entries crop up in Mod of the Year 2021.

Entering Mod of the Month is very easy. All you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'Complete' prefix to your build log. You can find out more here.

We feature hundreds of mods every year in our project logs section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and they've kindly stumped up some rather impressive Hydro X watercooling kit for coming first, second or third place. In the event of a tie, the winner will be decided internally.

As per the rules, if you place first in a Mod of the Month, then in any future Mod of the Months (or Modding Updates) you get into that year, you won't be eligible for prizes. You can still be picked and win, but it will be honorific instead.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





First Place:

Choice of CPU Block

Choice of GPU Block

XD5 Pump Reservoir Combo

Commander Pro Fan/RGB Controller





Second Place:

Choice of CPU Block

Choice of GPU Block





Third Place:

Choice of CPU Block

Last Mod of the Month's winner was Spirit of Motion by MaximumBubbleMods followed by The Crippled God by Lowfat in second and then Jack Daniels by MT Mods in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders

Astra by neSSa

Cyberpunk Deconstruction by AKMod

La Casa de Papel by Douglas Alves

A.R.E.S by Explore Modding

Hulkbuster by Nhenhophach

AMG Project by SA Mod PC Design



