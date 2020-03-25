Mod of the Month February 2020 in Association with Corsair

The world's in a bit of a odd place currently thanks to Covid-19, with many countries closely resembling scenes from various Hollywood apocalypse films. Whilst I don't wish to plaster Mod of the Month with yet more of news with which we're bombarded daily, I'd like at least to offer some words of support to everybody currently affected. I've seen some worrying posts in other communities about spending relief funds on PC parts and projects. Whilst these were likely said in jest, please don't be tempted' modding is a hobby for most and your personal safety and livelihood should definitely take priority. That said, if work has been cut and you're having to self-isolate, now would also be a good time to learn new or refine skills. CAD packages like Fusion 360 are free to use as hobbyists, and picking up a new skill-set will only make one stronger!

We have four mods in the runnings this month, ranging from the ancient through to the strikingly modern. Don't forget to browse through the project logs and have a proper gander at what's on show!

Entering Mod of the Month is very easy. All you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'Complete' prefix to your build log. You can find out more here.

We feature hundreds of mods every year in our project logs section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and it has kindly stumped up some rather impressive Hydro X watercooling kit for coming first, second or third place. In the event of a tie, the winner will be decided internally.

Per the rules, if you place first in a Mod of the Month, then in any future Mod of the Months (or Modding Updates) you get into that year, you won't be eligible for prizes. You can still be picked and win, but it will be honorific instead.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





First Place:

Choice of CPU Block

Choice of GPU Block

XD5 Pump Reservoir Combo

Commander Pro Fan/RGB Controller





Second Place:

Choice of CPU Block

Choice of GPU Block





Third Place:

Choice of CPU Block





Last month's winner was J.A.R.V.I.S by Deblow followed by CANVAS by timpelay in second and then Project Spaceship by Cristianodanna mod in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders

Pure Pastel by Mod83

CURV3D by C4B12

LANpak by InsolentGnome

Actina by Iamrogue