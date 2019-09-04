Mod of the Month August 2019 in Association with Corsair

After a scorching summer, it's something of a relief to feel the odd morning chills of autumn beginning to creep in. Everybody's been hard at work finishing off their mods; there are some true stunners up for this month indeed! Who do you think's onto a winner? Be sure to check through the project logs and enjoy the journeys!

Entering Mod of the Month is very easy. All you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'Complete' prefix to your build log. You can find out more here.

We feature hundreds of mods every year in our project logs section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and we've got some great prizes for you this month, including its latest RGB LED fans and Vengeance RGB memory spread across the top three positions in Mod of the Month.

As per the rules, if you place first in a Mod of the Month, then in any future Mod of the Months (or Modding Updates) you get into that year, you won't be eligible for prizes. You can still be picked and win, but it will be honorific instead.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





First Place:

VENGEANCE® RGB PRO 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 DRAM 3000MHz C15 Memory Kit — Black

Second Place:

Corsair LL Series LL120 Dual Light Loop RGB Black Fans Triple Pack

Or

Corsair LL Series LL120 Dual Light Loop RGB White Fans Triple Pack

Third Place:

Corsair Lighting Node Pro Pack

Last month's winner was CRE8ODORE WOLFENSTEIN YOUNGBLOOD by abbas-it followed by Project Timeless Warriors by rchiileeain second and then Project Trinity by DeZoTriX in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders



