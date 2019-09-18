bit-tech Case Modding Update September 2019 in Association with Corsair

Woah, woah, hold up, what happened to August? Well, fear not, we're simply renaming the Modding Update to make a little more sense. Mod of the Month by its very nature has to deal in arrears, since projects do have a defined point on the forum at which they're classed as completed. The Modding Update, however, deals with currently WIP projects, so it only makes sense to have them listed under the current month. So, don't worry, there will be the same number of Modding Updates this year as before, and nobody's missed out on a feature!

Additionally, I went through and updated our age-old guide on 'How to Write a Modding Project Log' so that it's a bit more in line with the current era. If you're looking to start a new project log for the first time or are interested in how you might be able to improve your current ones, be sure to give it a look!

One last change that will also be coming into immediate effect is how winners are decided in the event of a tie. Previously, we simply awarded a tied place, but beginning with this month, ties will now be put forward for judging internally with one project being chosen as the eventual winner. Hopefully this should help mitigate some of the more curious months where everybody gets the same number of votes.

At last, we come to the meat of the update, the projects! As you should expect by now, we've got quite the bunch of logs underway currently in the forums; these four are but a sample of what's on show. Fabrication seems to be the order of the day, with CNC routing, 3D printing, and welding all being put to good use. Let us know which projects tickle your fancy, and don't forget to leave feedback on the threads in the forum!

Last month, the winner was Simple Case mk1 by S.PiC. Congratulations! We will contact you soon regarding the prizes.

