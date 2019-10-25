bit-tech Case Modding Update October 2019 in Association with Corsair

It's a funny one, this update; thanks to the culmination of the Cooler Master World Series, a number of projects actually finished whilst I was writing this article. In any case (heh), as ever there's a fantastic variety on show and some truly exceptional mods in progress. Make sure to check through the project logs, as there's so much more detail to be had in each journey.

Entering our Modding Update competition is very easy. All you need to do to enter the Modding Update is to have a build log underway in our forum with the 'In Progress' prefix on your post. You can find out more here.

You can see the latest finished projects in Mod of the Month plus more modding and water-cooling features in our Modding Section.

Corsair will be giving one lucky modder a choice between a Triple Pack of LL120 series Double Light Loop RGB Black or White fans every month. To be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning them, all you have to do is post your build log in our forums.

The project log needs to be in bit-tech's forum. We can't promise to feature all projects, but everyone is in with a good chance of getting in.

Last month, the winner was Minimalistic by AKMod. Congratulations! We will contact you soon regarding the prizes.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America and Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





This Month's Contenders