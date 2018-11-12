bit-tech Case Modding Update October 2018 in Association with Corsair

It's beginning to get a bit chillier now, but that's not deterred the modders! The project logs are still going strong, even as we edge ever closer to Mod of the Year. We've got a lot on display in these four projects, including some fantastic hand work skill, impressive design work, and definitely a bucket or two of patience. Let's have a gander at what's going on.

Entering our Modding Update competition is very easy. All you need to do to enter the Modding Update is to have a build log underway in our forum with the 'In Progress' prefix on your post. You can find out more here.

You can see the latest finished projects in Mod of the Month plus more modding and water-cooling features in our Modding Section.

Corsair will be giving one lucky modder a Triple Pack of LL120 series Double Light Loop RGB fans every month. To be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning them, all you have to do is post your build log in our forums.

The project log needs to be in bit-tech's forum. We can't promise to feature all projects, but everyone is in with a good chance of getting in.

Last month in our Megamix special, the winners were:

WOPR Casecon by Random2k4

Defyant by DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤

Sky/Three Project by SaaintJimmy

Congratulations! I'll be in contact shortly to sort out the prizes.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America and Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





This Month's Contenders

Angl3d Ti by Zeuligan

Anubis by ronny78

Phanteks evolv shift by iD2