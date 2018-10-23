bit-tech Case Modding Update: Megamix Edition in Association with Corsair

Following on from our Mega Mod of the Month, it's time for a super size Modding Update! It's been a very active last three months in the project log forum, with over 60 separate projects taking shape over just that time period alone. It should come as no surprise then that there's a lot of content to look forward to, especially as we edge closer to the end of the year and of course the venerable Mod of the Year title. Be sure to have a look through the build logs on show!

As with the Mod of the Month Megamix, since this is a three month contest there will be three times the prizes. Unlike with Mod of the Month, however, since it's very difficult to pinpoint progress dates and similar, the top three voted projects will receive prizes. Corsair will be providing the top three each with a Triple Pack of LL120 series Double Light Loop RGB fans. Remember, to be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning a prize, all you have to do is post your build log in our forums.

Last time, the winner was Station Launch by MPC. Congratulations!

The Megamix Contenders

Sky/Three Project by SaaintJimmy

Zelda BOTW Mod by Ianovski

Project Industrial by bjpc

Vault 76 by PEXON/shrop

Passive VR machine by Goatee

Never Alone by SIA Tech Mods