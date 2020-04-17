bit-tech Case Modding Update March 2020 in Association with Corsair

Alright then, the world has gone topsy-turvy. March is always a dry month for completed projects, usually owing to how Computex is around the corner, and most of the logs being completed for that event conclude in April. However, Computex has been postponed until the end of September, not only that, but the writing was on the wall for quite some time. On top of that, the global lockdown has affected a huge number of people, be it access to materials, access to tools and space, availability of parts, or simply having to prioritise the more important things in life such as the health and well-being of one's family. As such, we're going to have to take a slightly different turn with Mod of the Month and the Modding updates this month.

As you've no doubt noticed, our monthly video spot is instead covering the Modding Update! In a way this is quite an old-school format, as Mod of the Month used to be the reserve of mods that are in progress. You may then be wondering what on Earth has happened to February's Modding Update? Interestingly enough, this article was penned to be included into a bumper two-month special, but with the reduced numbers for Mod of the Month, it makes more sense instead to divide it up again and simply run them out of order.

For those who still finished rigs in March, fear not, your submissions will instead be considered in the April Mod of the Month.

In stark contrast to the lower completed projects count, we have an exceptionally high number of in-progress projects going on currently in the forums. There have been a lot of projects cropping up from newcomers to bit-tech, which is really awesome to see! Not only that, everybody's been pushing themselves rather hard, be it learning machining at home, attempting their first scratch build, or refining their hand-crafting techniques and skills. Be sure to check through all the project logs and see the journeys, after all, that's where most of the fun is to be found!

Since this update is taking the place of Mod of the Month for March, it makes sense to announce the winner from February, which was CURV3D by C4B12. Second and third places were scooped up by LANpak by InsolentGnome and Pure Pastel by Mod83, respectively. Congratulations! We will contact you soon regarding the prizes.

