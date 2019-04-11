bit-tech Case Modding Update March 2019 in Association with Corsair

With Computex now and truly beginning to loom on us (oh god oh god oh god - ed.), the forums will be heating up with all sorts of modding-related goodness. A few sought to get a head start on that, however, and their projects are well under way. As ever we've got a wide array of techniques and styles on show, ranging from woodwork to 3D printing and CNC milling. These five projects are just a taste of what's going down over in the Project Logs forum, so get on over and have a proper look around!

This Month's Contenders

Alita: Battle Angel - Laptop Mod - Zapan Edition by random2k4

Beast Of Nature by Jokot

ZOROG by neSSa

MK3D by Forsberg Customs

Oracle by SaaintJimmy



