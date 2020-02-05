bit-tech Case Modding Update January 2020 in Association with Corsair

With the announcement of Mod of the Year around the corner, it's worth remembering that 2020 means new projects underway in the forums! As ever, there are so many techniques and concepts on show, ranging from 3D printing to woodwork and even one ambitious case of hand-cutting dovetail joints from acrylic and aluminium. Make sure to have a proper look through the logs and remember, this is only a fraction of what's going on in the forums!

Entering our Modding Update competition is very easy. All you need to do to enter the Modding Update is to have a build log underway in our forum with the 'In Progress' prefix on your post. You can find out more here.

You can see the latest finished projects in Mod of the Month plus more modding and water-cooling features in our Modding Section.

Corsair will be giving one lucky modder a choice between a Triple Pack of LL120 series Double Light Loop RGB Black or White fans or an iCUE LS100 Starter Kit every month. To be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning them, all you have to do is post your build log in our forums.

The project log needs to be in bit-tech's forum. We can't promise to feature all projects, but everyone is in with a good chance of getting in.

Last month, the winner was PLK-218XE by Luke@90. Congratulations! We will contact you soon regarding the prizes.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America and Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





This Month's Contenders

Kupfer & Bling Bling by flix

SUPER STREAM by LongLove

Blackbird by Rosinbole

+1 Hacking-Skill Required by ivory2k19



Benzaiten by Mizuwari