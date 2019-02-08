bit-tech Case Modding Update January 2019 in Association with Corsair

Well, it seems 2019 is off to a flying start, with plenty of project logs starting up and beginning to take shape in our forums. There's woodwork, metalwork, plastic fabrication, fibre glassing, painting - you name it. Who do you think is on the road to success? Take a few minutes to look at the build logs, and then pick and vote for your favourites!

Entering our Modding Update competition is very easy. All you need to do to enter the Modding Update is to have a build log underway in our forum with the 'In Progress' prefix on your post. You can find out more here.

You can see the latest finished projects in Mod of the Month plus more modding and water-cooling features in our Modding Section.

Corsair will be giving one lucky modder a choice between a Triple Pack of LL120 series Double Light Loop RGB Black or White fans every month. To be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning them, all you have to do is post your build log in our forums.

















We can't promise to feature all projects, but everyone is in with a good chance of getting in.

Rewind to November 2018 and the winner was LAGERTHA, THE SHIELD MAIDEN by abbas-it. Congratulations! We will contact you soon regarding the prizes.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America and Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





This Month's Contenders

Casemod Chapolin Colorado by douglas alves

Project Genesis by Y.G Casemod

Dr. Who TARDIS by artoodeeto

Mini-Splash by Goatee

LANpak by InsolentGnome



