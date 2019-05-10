bit-tech Case Modding Update April 2019 in Association with Corsair

It seems there are a large number of projects that have either just finished or just begun, leaving the Modding Update a tad on the barren side this month. That said, there's still plenty to be seen, as evidenced by the four projects below that have been steaming ahead in the Project Logs forum. Which have caught your interest?

Entering our Modding Update competition is very easy. All you need to do to enter the Modding Update is to have a build log underway in our forum with the 'In Progress' prefix on your post. You can find out more here.

You can see the latest finished projects in Mod of the Month plus more modding and water-cooling features in our Modding Section.

Corsair will be giving one lucky modder a choice between a Triple Pack of LL120 series Double Light Loop RGB Black or White fans every month. To be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning them, all you have to do is post your build log in our forums.

The project log needs to be in bit-tech's forum. We can't promise to feature all projects, but everyone is in with a good chance of getting in.

Last month, the winner was - surprise surprise - another tie! Congratulations to Alita: Battle Angel - Laptop Mod - Zapan Edition by random2k4 and MK3D by Forsberg Customs! We will contact you soon regarding the prizes.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America and Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





This Month's Contenders

Beigemobile by Brett89

Leaf Me Alone by InsolentGnome

QUASAR by abbas-it

NANO-TV by kim