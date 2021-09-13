Project Mirai - Part 1 - Corsair 7000D Mod

Our new in-house modder, Alessandro, turns his attention to creating something rather special with the Corsair 7000D chassis.





Known as Project Mirai, the first part of four sees Alessandro explaining that although he has finished it already, the mod is noteworthy enough for him to explain some of the skills and techniques employed in building it.





We hope it serves as some form of inspiration for our legion of community modders, so feel free to provide feedback in the discussion comments below.