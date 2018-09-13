Cooler Master Case Mod World Series 2018: The Winners

For nine years, Cooler Master's global modding competition has reeled in talent from all four corners of the map. 2018 was no different, with over 100 projects submitted for review from both the public and a panel of judges formed of industry experts. This year, alongside the classic 'Tower Mod' and 'Scratch Build' categories, there was also a 'Monitor Mod' category, sponsored by Viewsonic, and awards for 'People's Choice' and 'Cooling Solution' . Entrants had until mid-July to submit their finished builds, complete with project logs; they were then judged on a series of categories:
- Craftsmanship - How well was the work itself executed?
- Aesthetics - Is their theme work consistent, is the build unique, does the look stand out?
- Functionality - Would the rig function adequately in day to day use?
- Innovation & Design - Is the project novel and does it include unique elements?
- Effort and Completeness - How detailed was the project log, could somebody follow the creation process?
- Cooling Solution - How innovative was the cooling solution, and does it hold potential for future product design?
Enough waffle; who are the winners?
Tower Mod Category
1st Place
Achromodic by Brian 'Boddaker' Carter
2nd Place
The Cosmopolitan by Jo 'BJPC' Puwalski
Scratch Build Category
1st Place + People's Choice Award
AXE-R by Nenad 'SSpcmodding' Djordjevich
2nd Place
CU Century by Mark 'Mark's Fabrications' Celica
Viewsonic Monitor Mod Award
Best of ViewSonic Award
ViewSonic XG2402 TUF by Mhike 'TantricmodZ' Samsin
ViewSonic Community Award
Star Wars by Stefan 'random2k4' Ulrich
Cooling Solution Award
The Crescent by 'CPSM'
