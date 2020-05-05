UK and EU Competition: Win a be quiet! Pure Base 500DX chassis

We've teamed up with our friends at be quiet! to offer our great readers the chance to win one of three be quiet! Pure Base 500DX chassis. We liked it enough editorially to furnish it with the bit-tech Exceptional award in our recent review.
The first prize is a be quiet! Pure Base 500DX in your choice of colour - black or white - plus a special prize! The second and third prizes are the chassis in your choice of colour. Not bad at all.
All you have to do to be in with a chance is answer correctly the question(s) embedded below before the end of Monday, June 1, 2020. You can also gain one extra competition by liking our Facebook page. Winners will be chosen at random from all valid entries.
This competition is open to EU and UK residents only. Be sure to also check the full terms and conditions below before entering. Good luck!
Please note parts of the entry form below may be written by a third party; the form does not necessarily reflect the opinions of bit-tech's editorial team.
Terms and Conditions
- There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
- The prize draw is open to EU residents and to UK residents ONLY, aged 16 years or over.
- The competition winners will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by midnight of the closing date, June 1, 2020.
- Once the winner(s) is/are chosen, their name(s) will be announced on the entry form and on bit-tech's social media channels in the format "FIRST NAME, SURNAME INITIAL", e.g. "Aaron A."; winner(s) will have the chance to opt out of this once they have been contacted.
- Only one entry is permitted per household per bit-tech entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize bundle.
- The winners will be notified via email by June 8, 2020. The winners must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If any prize is unclaimed after this time, bit-tech reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
- The first winner will be eligible for a be quiet! Pure Base 500DX in their choice of black or white and a special prize. The second and third winners will be eligible for a be quiet! Pure Base 500 in their choice of black or white.
- In the event that the prize(s) offered is/are unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
- Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
- Prize draws are not open to employees of bit-tech and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and members employees' immediate families.
- Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
