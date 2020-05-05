UK and EU Competition: Win a be quiet! Pure Base 500DX chassis

We've teamed up with our friends at be quiet! to offer our great readers the chance to win one of three be quiet! Pure Base 500DX chassis. We liked it enough editorially to furnish it with the bit-tech Exceptional award in our recent review.

The first prize is a be quiet! Pure Base 500DX in your choice of colour - black or white - plus a special prize! The second and third prizes are the chassis in your choice of colour. Not bad at all.

All you have to do to be in with a chance is answer correctly the question(s) embedded below before the end of Monday, June 1, 2020. You can also gain one extra competition by liking our Facebook page. Winners will be chosen at random from all valid entries.



This competition is open to EU and UK residents only. Be sure to also check the full terms and conditions below before entering. Good luck!

Please note parts of the entry form below may be written by a third party; the form does not necessarily reflect the opinions of bit-tech's editorial team.

Terms and Conditions