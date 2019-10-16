EU Competition: Win a 34" Ultrawide Iiyama FreeSync monitor!

The mince pies are appearing on shop shelves, so we figured you wouldn't mind a little early Christmas present? Thanks to the generous folks at Iiyama, we're able to offer our European readers the chance to bag themselves a sweet monitor upgrade! One lucky reader will claim the Iiyama ProLite XUB3493WQSU-B1, a 34" Ultrawide IPS display with a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and AMD FreeSync support. It also features height, swivel, and tilt adjustments and comes with two HDMI connectors, one DisplayPort input, and a two-port USB 3.0 hub. More information is available on the official product page.
All you have to do to be in with a chance is answer fill out the entry form embedded below by 23:59 on the closing date, WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 13th, 2019. The winner will be chosen at random from all valid entries.
This competition is open to UK and EU RESIDENTS ONLY. Be sure to also check the full terms and conditions below before entering. Good luck!
Please note parts of the entry form below may be written by a third party; the form does not necessarily reflect the opinions of bit-tech's editorial team.
Terms and Conditions
- There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
- The prize draw is open TO UK and EU RESIDENTS ONLY aged 16 years or over.
- The competition winners will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by midnight of the closing date, November 13th, 2019.
- Once the winner(s) is/are chosen, their name(s) will be announced on the entry form and on bit-tech's social media channels in the format "FIRST NAME, SURNAME INITIAL", e.g. "Aaron A."; winner(s) will have the chance to opt out of this once they have been contacted.
- The winner(s) will be notified via email by November 20th, 2019. The winner(s) must claim their prize(s) within seven days of the promoter sending notification. If any prize is unclaimed after this time, bit-tech reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
- The winner will be eligible for one Iiyama ProLite XUB3493WQSU-B1.
- In the event that the prize(s) offered is/are unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
- Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
- The prize includes a full Iiyama warranty (details here).
- Prize draws are not open to employees of bit-tech and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors, or employees' immediate families.
- Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
