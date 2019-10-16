EU Competition: Win a 34" Ultrawide Iiyama FreeSync monitor!

The mince pies are appearing on shop shelves, so we figured you wouldn't mind a little early Christmas present? Thanks to the generous folks at Iiyama, we're able to offer our European readers the chance to bag themselves a sweet monitor upgrade! One lucky reader will claim the Iiyama ProLite XUB3493WQSU-B1, a 34" Ultrawide IPS display with a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and AMD FreeSync support. It also features height, swivel, and tilt adjustments and comes with two HDMI connectors, one DisplayPort input, and a two-port USB 3.0 hub. More information is available on the official product page.



All you have to do to be in with a chance is answer fill out the entry form embedded below by 23:59 on the closing date, WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 13th, 2019. The winner will be chosen at random from all valid entries.

This competition is open to UK and EU RESIDENTS ONLY. Be sure to also check the full terms and conditions below before entering. Good luck!

Please note parts of the entry form below may be written by a third party; the form does not necessarily reflect the opinions of bit-tech's editorial team.

Terms and Conditions