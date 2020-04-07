Global Competition: Win a Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE gaming mouse

We've teamed up with our friends at Corsair to give two readers the chance to win a great peripheral bundle encompassing the brand-new Dark Core Pro RGB SE mouse and, because we can, a premium MM500 mouse pad as well.
Released today, the Dark Core Pro RGB SE mouse bakes in the latest Slipstream technology, a custom Pixart PAW3392 sensor, and a whole host of other goodies for superb customisation.
All you have to do to be in with a chance is answer fill out the entry form embedded below by 23:59 on the closing date, Tuesday May 5th, 2020. The winner will be chosen at random from all valid entries.
This competition is open to all our readers around the globe. Be sure to also check the full terms and conditions below before entering. Good luck!
Please note parts of the entry form below may be written by a third party; the form does not necessarily reflect the opinions of bit-tech's editorial team.
Terms and Conditions
- There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
- The prize draw is open GLOBALLY aged 16 years or over.
- The competition winners will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by midnight of the closing date, May 5th, 2020.
- Once the winner(s) is/are chosen, their name(s) will be announced on the entry form and on bit-tech's social media channels in the format "FIRST NAME, SURNAME INITIAL", e.g. "Aaron A."; winner(s) will have the chance to opt out of this once they have been contacted.
- Only one entry is permitted per household per bit-tech entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize bundle.
- The winners will be notified via email by May 12th, 2020. The winners must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If any prize is unclaimed after this time, bit-tech reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
- Both winners will receive the same prize - a bundle comprising a Corsair Dark Core RGB PRO SE mouse and MM500 mouse pad.
- In the event that the prize(s) offered is/are unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
- Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
- Prize draws are not open to employees of bit-tech and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and members employees' immediate families.
- Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
Want to comment? Please log in.