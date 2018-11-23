Competition: Win Be Quiet! Cases and PSU (and Xmas jumper!)

We've teamed up once again with the lovely folks at Be Quiet! to offer you equally lovely people the chance to win some hardware and - best of all - a limited edition Christmas jumper! We've two prizes up for grabs this time: The lucky winner will walk away with a Silent Base 801 Window (Silver) case and Pure Power 11 700W CM PSU as well as the aforementioned jumper, while the runner up will receive a Silent Base 601 Window (Orange) case and PurePower 11 600W CM PSU!
All you have to do to be in with a chance is answer correctly the question embedded below before the end of December 21st, 2018!. You can also gain one extra competition entry by liking our Facebook page (only by using the button below). Winners will be chosen at random from all valid entries. If you want to say thanks to Be Quiet! on Facebook, you can find the team here.
This competition is open to residents of the UK, EU, and North America only. Be sure to also check the full terms and conditions below before entering. Good luck!
Terms and Conditions
- There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
- The prize draw is open RESIDENTS OF THE UK, EU, AND NORTH AMERICA aged 16 years or over.
- The competition winners will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 23:59 of the closing date, December 21st, 2018.
- Only one entry is permitted per household per bit-tech entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries will result in disqualification, and no entrant may win more than one prize bundle.
- The winners will be notified via email by January 3rd, 2019. The winners must claim their respective prizes by January 10th, 2019. If any prize is unclaimed after this time, bit-tech reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
- The first winner will be eligible for one Be Quiet! Silent Base 801 Window (Silver), one Be Quiet! Pure Power 11 700W CM PSU, and one Be Quiet! limited edition Christmas jumper; the second winner will be eligible for one Be Quiet! Silent Base 601 Window (Orange) and one Be Quiet! Pure Power 11 600W CM.
- In the event that the prize(s) offered is/are unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
- Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
- The prizes includes the relevant full Be Quiet! warranty (details here).
- Prize draws are not open to employees of bit-tech and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors, or employees' immediate families.
- Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions, including verification that you are aged 16 years or over.
