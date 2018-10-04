Competition: Win a £2,000 Chillblast gaming PC!

We have a truly awesome giveaway for you folks today! We've teamed up with Fractal Design and Chillblast to offer our UK readers the chance to win a gaming PC worth £2,000! Featuring an Intel Core i5-8600K, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB, and a 250GB NVMe SSD, the PC is fully ready to take on the latest games at 1080p and 1440p or even in VR.



The system is assembled inside the excellent Fractal Design Define S2, which just yesterday picked up our highest award. We recommend you read the review, as there's some info in there you'll need in order to answer the question correctly!

The full specs of this incredible prize are as follows:

Motherboard Asus Strix Z370-F Gaming



Asus Strix Z370-F Gaming CPU Intel Core i5-8600K (Coffee Lake, 6 Cores, 3.6 - 4.3GHz)

Intel Core i5-8600K (Coffee Lake, 6 Cores, 3.6 - 4.3GHz) Memory 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 2,400MHz



16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 2,400MHz Graphics card 1x Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB



1x Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB SSD 1 x 250GB Samsung 970 Evo M.2 PCIe



1 x 250GB Samsung 970 Evo M.2 PCIe HDD 1x Seagate 2TB BarraCuda 7,200RPM



1x Seagate 2TB BarraCuda 7,200RPM Operating system Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Windows 10 Home 64-bit Warranty Five years (two years parts, two years collect and return, five years labour)



Five years (two years parts, two years collect and return, five years labour) Networking Asus 802.11n 300Mbps PCIe WiFi Card

Asus 802.11n 300Mbps PCIe WiFi Card Case Fractal Design Define S2 Black

Fractal Design Define S2 Black Cooling Fractal Design Celsius S24

Fractal Design Celsius S24 Power supply Fractal Design Edison M 750W

All you have to do to be in with a chance is answer correctly the question embedded below before the end of Wednesday, October 17th, 2018. You can also gain one extra competition entry by liking our Facebook page (only by using the button below). Winners will be chosen at random from all valid entries.

This competition is open to UK RESIDENTS ONLY. Be sure to also check the full terms and conditions below before entering. Good luck!

Terms and Conditions